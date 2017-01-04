WNPR’s Faith Middleton Hosts the 8th Annual Heart to Heart Champagne & Romance Dinner Dance

Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at The Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station | Haddam, CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (January 4, 2017) – Faith Middleton, the award-winning host of the Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® on WNPR, will host the Eighth Annual Heart to Heart Champagne & Romance Dinner Dance. The celebration will take place Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6 p.m. at The Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station in Haddam, Connecticut.

The annual Heart to Heart event brings together some of Connecticut’s finest culinary masterminds for an enchanting evening of food, fine wine, live music, and dancing. This year, a stellar cast of Connecticut chefs and culinary experts has been assembled to create a dynamic five-course menu inspired by Italian cuisine.

Tickets are limited and are $200 per couple and $110 per individual. An exclusive VIP package is also available for $350 per couple. For additional information and reservations, call Audience Care at 860.275.7550 or visit WNPRHeartToHeart.org.

The Eighth Annual Heart to Heart Champagne & Romance Dinner Dance is sponsored by UConn Health. Additional support is provided by The Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station, Powerstation Events, and Fascia’s Chocolates.

About WNPR

WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. As part of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CBPN), WNPR serves 276,000 listeners weekly in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island with news and information. WNPR’s award-winning local programming lineup includes Where We Live, The Colin McEnroe Show, and The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®. Overall, the network brings a broad spectrum of public affairs, entertainment, sports, and educational programming to viewers, listeners, and readers. For more information, visit wnpr.org.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

