WNPR, WSHU, and the New England News Collaborative Present: Facing Change: What Makes a City a Sanctuary?

Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. | Gateway Community College | New Haven, CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (March 20, 2017) –WNPR, WSHU, and the New England News Collaborative (NENC) will present a live community conversation called Facing Change: What Makes a City a Sanctuary? on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Gateway Community College in New Haven. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This public event will be hosted by NENC Executive Editor John Dankosky and reporter Cassandra Basler.

Sanctuary cities make people safer, say supporters. Others say it is time to face the public safety problems they create. Participants are invited to join this discussion about the concept of ‘sanctuary’ and what it means to immigrants and refugees from other countries, as well as how it impacts the greater populations of our cities, state, and country.

“As The New England News Collaborative covers immigration and demographic changes in our series, Facing Change, we see the issue of ‘sanctuary cities’ coming up time and again,” says Dankosky. “President Trump’s recent executive orders have made coverage of this issue even more important. WNPR and WSHU are coordinating in a brand-new way to convene a community conversation about what makes a sanctuary city, and how the people of New Haven are dealing with new realities in immigration.”

Admission to this event is free; however, seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In accordance with Gateway Community College’s security protocol, a valid picture ID will be required. For additional information, call Audience Care at 860.275.7550 or visit wnpr.org.

Facing Change: What Makes a City a Sanctuary? is sponsored by the Law Office of Renee C. Redman, LLC.

