WNPR Voted Best Radio Station in CT Now Best of Hartford Poll

WNPR has been recognized in a number of categories in the 2017 CT Now Best of Hartford annual poll, celebrating the very best in Hartford’s bars, restaurants, shopping, health, entertainment, and more:

First Place:

Best Radio Station

Best Radio Show – The Colin McEnroe Show

While the topics of The Colin McEnroe Show are unpredictable from one day to the next (previous show topics include whistling, placebos, politics, the nature of divinity, Barbra Streisand, bedbugs, human hydration, dinosaurs, unreliable narrators, ugliness, and raccoons), what is always assured is that a thoughtful, smart, and interesting exploration and conversation with amazing guests will take place about something every weekday.

Second Place:

Best Radio Personality – Colin McEnroe

Colin McEnroe is an author, playwright, professor, columnist, blogger, and host of The Colin McEnroe Show. He also serves as co-host of WNPR’s The Wheelhouse.

Third Place:

Best Radio Personality – Chion Wolf

Chion Wolf is the technical producer, announcer, and photographer for WNPR and The Colin McEnroe Show. She produces and hosts The MOuTH – a live storytelling event at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and the live advice show, “What’s Your Problem?” at Sea Tea Improv’s underground comedy theater.

Every year, thousands of readers vote on their favorites in scores of categories including bars, restaurants, shopping, health, entertainment, and more. More information can be found here.