WNPR Announces Puerto Rico Reporting Initiative

Reporting Team Visits Island to Document Hurricane Maria Aftermath

HARTFORD, Conn. (October 19, 2017) – WNPR has announced the launch of a new reporting initiative focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. WNPR’s News Director Jeff Cohen and Digital Reporter Ryan Caron King have traveled to the island to tell the stories of residents with ties to Connecticut and New England, ongoing efforts to rebuild after the hurricane, and the people who are coming to Connecticut seeking refuge with family and friends. Reports will air on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Where We Live, and NEXT.

The strong Puerto Rican population in Connecticut – roughly 8% – emphasizes the need for reporting efforts such as this. Trends show that number increasing due to Puerto Rico’s recent economic struggles and the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

WNPR has also created a public Facebook group, WNPR in Puerto Rico After Maria, which will be regularly updated with new information about recovery efforts. The public is encouraged to post questions and use the group as a way to communicate with others.

For more information and to read ongoing coverage of Hurricane Maria from WNPR, the New England News Collaborative, and NPR, visit wnpr.org.

