Job Title: Reporter, WNPR (Two-Year Grant-Funded Position)

Reports To: News Director, WNPR

Job Summary:

WNPR, the local NPR affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut, is looking for a reporter to join a nationwide five-person team of journalists with a specific mandate: to improve the diversity of issues, voices, and perspectives in public media storytelling. This network of journalists will take a fresh examination of race and diversity — bringing context to issues that are similar and different across the United States. We are at pivotal moment in how we view, discuss, and think about race and ethnicity in this country. Public media strives to tell stories that accurately reflect all segments of our communities.

Funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, each of the four participating stations (WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut, St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri, and Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland, OR) is hiring a reporter. In addition, St. Louis Public Radio is hiring an editor who will lead the team of reporters. We aim to cover a wider scope of issues than we currently do; hear from people who are often overlooked; and expand the impact of our reporting across a broader spectrum of communities.

The ideal candidate should be open to working on an innovative, experimental, and collaborative team. Radio experience isn’t necessary, but a passion for audio storytelling and the mission of public media is essential. Being a part of this reporting project will give you the opportunity to report on issues that are specific to the region and the nation. You’ll be able to file stories for NPR and to create multimedia stories.

Responsibilities:

Research, report, write radio and digital stories for the project and WNPR.

Communicate with the St. Louis-based editor and station news director on a daily basis.

Build sources, develop ideas and work with the editor on daily and long-form stories.

Serve as general assignment reporter for radio and digital storytelling.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

At least three years experience in a daily newsroom environment.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field required; or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for the job.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment and journalistic integrity.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Ability to work with editors, producers, and students in a team environment.

Familiarity with AP style and the ability to write excellent headlines.

To Apply:

Send resume and a letter of interest that discusses 1) three relevant story ideas you would tackle if hired, and 2) what you think public media is missing in its coverage of race and diversity issues to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.