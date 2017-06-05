Job Title

Grants Associate (Part-Time)

Reports to

Manager of Grants and Foundation Relations

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR, and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school juniors and seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School and the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and other adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace.

Job Summary

Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) seeks a part-time Grants Associate to support the Department of Grants and Foundations in managing a diverse portfolio of grant applications and foundation prospects.

Responsibilities

Prepare interim and final reports required by foundation donors

Track grant-funded project deliverables

Prepare acknowledgement letters

Update grant language to ensure that new program initiatives are accurately reflected in narratives

Assist with the preparation of grant proposals, letters of inquiry, and renewals

Other duties as assigned.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

2 years of experience working in a non-profit or education environment

Excellent written and oral communication skills, with an ability to write clear, structured prose

Strong editing skills

Demonstrated ability to work well both independently and in a team environment

Ability to meet strict deadlines, and to successfully manage multiple assignments concurrently

Familiarity with, and a passion for, public media and education

Proficiency in MS-Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

To Apply

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Chief Financial Officer, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

To download a copy of this job description in PDF format, click here.