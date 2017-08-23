Job Title: Director of Marketing and Research
Reports To: Senior Vice President of Marketing and Branding
Job Summary:
The Director of Marketing and Research works with the marketing team to direct and implement data- driven brand and marketing initiatives that build brand equity; promote CPBN programming and initiatives; drive audience and membership growth and engagement on all platforms; and support diverse fundraising activities. The ideal candidate will possess strong strategic, campaign development and copywriting skills, as well as data analysis and digital marketing skills.
Research and Data Analysis: Lead and inform data-driven marketing decisions.
- Direct market research collection, analysis, and interpretation of market data.
- Align leadership and new initiatives with market research and audience/member insights.
- Conduct customer, brand and market research initiatives.
- Drive analysis of market trends, public media developments, and changes in external audiences’ preferences to identify opportunities and risks impacting the organization’s growth.
- Monitor website analytics and SEO standing, provide strategic recommendations for content additions, updates, changes.
- Provide ideas for improved user experience and conversion optimization on websites.
Strategic Marketing: Develop and execute strategic, integrated marketing plans and campaigns that achieve specific goals.
- Develop and implement marketing campaigns to support programming, new product introductions, and fundraising initiatives.
- Develop integrated marketing plans designed to achieve specific marketing objectives, (e.g. growing audience/listeners/users/viewership; increasing engagement; attracting /converting new members, attracting sponsors and funders, etc.).
- Provide concept development and copywriting for initiatives that may be executed on radio, television, print and online.
- Provide creative development and implementation of strategic social media and online marketing campaigns to attract/convert/engage and build brand advocacy.
- Develop content marketing strategies for implementation; assist with email marketing initiatives.
- Create and implement marketing programs designed to support specific fundraising initiatives, including underwriting, membership drives, and leadership giving programs.
- Act as a steward of the brand, ensuring that all initiatives are in line with mission.
- Develop and manage expenses and budgets.
- Negotiate with media partners to guarantee advantageous contracts.
- Demonstrate excellent communication, writing and interpersonal skills.
To Apply:
Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.
Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.