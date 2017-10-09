Job Title: Digital Media Producer For Original Programs

Reports To: Executive Producer, WNPR Originals and Programming

Job Summary:

The Digital Media Producer for Original Programs is dedicated to the creative development and production of content on digital and interactive platforms, including the implementation of the editorial social media strategy for WNPR’s Originals and Programming unit. With supervision from the Executive Producer, this highly collaborative position requires working with CPBN leadership and staff to develop best practices for content presentation and audience engagement. Works with the technical development team to optimize user experience and maintain modern SEO practices. Takes a creative lead to develop and maintain both new and ongoing podcasts, live streaming events, and other interactive multimedia properties. Supports the CPBN mission and brand promise.

Job Responsibilities:

Work with Executive Producer and talk show hosts to plan, edit, produce, and post editorial content to WNPR.org, social media, newsletters and other CPBN and third-party digital platforms.

Work in close partnership with, and serve as a back-up to the Digital Media Producer for News.

With data provided by Marketing, monitor user engagement on CPBN digital platforms, and contribute to making improvements to gain, and better serve, audience.

Research and stay informed about current digital media trends, technologies, and best practices. Regularly share that knowledge with colleagues.

Coordinate with CPBN web development staff for continuous improvement of user experience.

Contribute to ongoing development of CPBN and WNPR social media strategy and implementation.

Coordinate with NPR Digital Services, various PBS services, and other media partners to curate shared content and ensure technical functionality of digital platforms.

Collaborate creatively with staff in the development of new programming initiatives and multimedia content projects.

Explore and experiment with opportunities for innovative, multi-platform journalism and storytelling.

Help to reflect and maintain CPBN branding standards, audience promise, underwriter credits, and member messaging standards on digital platforms.

Help to manage comments and discussion posts as needed.

Quality control of digital platforms and knowledge sharing with peers as needed.

Some audience interface, e.g. answering user questions, relaying messages or feedback to news editors and reporters, and CPBN Audience Care.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

A four-year degree in journalism, communications, English, digital media — or the professional equivalent.

Minimum three years full-time professional experience in journalism, digital user-experience design, social media marketing or web publishing.

Expertise in the special requirements of writing for the web, e.g. use of keywords, SEO, hyperlinks, navigation and the importance of brevity.

Ability to maintain a consistent ‘editorial voice’ and brand-aligned presentation of content particular to web and social media platforms.

Strong eye for detail, with excellent spelling, grammar and punctuation skills.

Basic familiarity with HTML, CSS coding and modern online content management systems, especially Drupal and WordPress.

Basic technical familiarity with audio, visual and video editing software and file management systems, and a willingness to receive training on new software systems as needed.

Strong organizational skills to manage media materials from multiple sources and produce web content within tight deadlines.

Familiarity with editing of popular social media platforms, eg. Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Familiarity with public radio news programming standards and values.

Familiarity with public television programming standards and values.

Strong interest in local and regional issues, popular culture and current events.

Ability to work within a live, sometimes high-pressure, deadline-driven, broadcast environment.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.