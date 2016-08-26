CPTV Sports In Focus Returns For Season 3 On New Night

In Focus will premiere on Thursday, September 15 at 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (August 26, 2016) – The flagship show of CPTV Sports, In Focus, will premiere in a new time-slot on September 15 at 8 p.m. The show will air on Thursday nights during the 2016-2017 school year and will feature 35 all new episodes.

“We will continue to use In Focus as a platform to tell the story of Connecticut high school athletics from the student-athletes perspective,” said CPTV Sports producer Frankie Graziano. “It is my pleasure to announce that in addition to the show’s premiere on a new night on CPTV Sports, In Focus will replay on Connecticut Public Television on Friday nights at 11:30 p.m. in a move that should cast a larger spotlight on our wonderful student-athletes.”

The magazine program will simulcast online at cptvsports.org and features segments such as “In The Huddle” (a look inside the composition of the state’s best teams), “Off Base” (a trip off-the-beaten-path that delves inside the quirky minds of local stars), and “The Best In Connecticut Sports Spotlight” (a profile of the most amazing sports stories across the state).

Graziano will be the new host of CPTV Sports In Focus. He has acted as producer of the network since its inception in 2011. Graziano, a graduate of the University of Connecticut and a Torrington native, has produced over 1000 hours of game content for CPTV Sports.

Beginning this fall with 44 packages, “Lights on CT” will profile the finest sporting events in the state with impactful highlights and story-telling from the game’s protagonists. Each week, a special “Lights on CT” game of the week will air inside CPTV Sports In Focus. Learn more about “Lights on CT” at cptvsports.org/lightsonct.

Each In Focus episode is filmed from the school of the UChoose Student-Athlete of the Week. Viewers will continue to vote this fall from Saturday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 p.m. in the popular poll that has determined 71 winners from 47 unique towns statewide—289,094 total votes cast since 2014! Each UChoose Student-Athlete of the Week will be profiled in a special In Focus interview.

Viewers may find more information on the show’s program page: cptvsports.org/program/infocus. Follow @CPTVSports on Twitter and Instagram for show updates. “Like” facebook.com/CPTVSports.

