CPTV to Premiere New Original Drama Series The Cobblestone Corridor

HARTFORD, Conn. (September 14, 2016) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) will present the premiere of The Cobblestone Corridor, a new five-episode original drama series, on Sunday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. Written, directed, and starring Connecticut film maker Erik Bloomquist, the series is based on the short film by the same name. The Cobblestone Corridor was filmed at the University of Connecticut’s School of Law in Hartford and the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Connecticut.

In The Cobblestone Corridor, the classic film noir cityscape takes the form of a posh New England boarding school. There, a group of intelligent and diverse student newspaper staffers investigate Alfred Pierce Preparatory School’s most exciting and forbidden mysteries. With quick wit, deeply rooted integrity, and a dose of nostalgia, The Cobblestone Corridor explores the definitions of truth, progress, and tradition.

The Cobblestone Corridor is the first original drama series produced by CPTV, in the tradition of high-quality PBS programming. Designed to appeal to a broad range of viewers, including teens and young adults, the series stars a young cast and crew, as well as over 500 volunteer extras from the Connecticut area.

“We are pleased to present the premiere of The Cobblestone Corridor on CPTV this fall, providing a vehicle to showcase local Connecticut talent,” says CPTV President and CEO Jerry Franklin. “CPTV has always been committed to creating unique, high-quality original programming, and this series follows in that tradition. We know that viewers who enjoy our other popular content will love Cobblestone, especially because it celebrates what makes this state such a special place to live.”

“It has been such a joy getting to expand the world of Alfred Pierce, and we are so thankful to CPTV for allowing us the opportunity to do so,” says Bloomquist. “To be able to film the series right here in Connecticut has been a dream come true for the entire Cobblestone cast, crew, and production team.”

The series also stars Danielle Bonanno, Michael Bakkensen, Ehad Berisha, Nikolay Moss, Camrus Johnson, Amelia Dudley, and Taylor Turner. The Cobblestone Corridor is executive-produced by Bloomquist, Bonanno, and Carson Bloomquist. Funding is provided by Presenting Sponsor UConn Health.

More information about The Cobblestone Corridor can be found at cobblestonecorridor.org.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.