CPTV Nominated for 7 Regional Emmy Awards

Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) is proud to announce that it has received seven nominations from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter Regional Emmy® Awards for the 2016 television season.

The 40th Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony will take place Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place, Boston, MA.

CPTV’s nominations are as follows:

Health/Science Program/Special

Communities in Crisis: Battling CT’s Heroin Epidemic, A CPTV Town Hall

Sara Conner, Producer/Writer

Diane Smith, Host-Moderator

Larry Roeming, Audio/Editor

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Todd Gray, Art Design

Mike Dunphy, Photographer

Thomas Nelson, Editor

Informational/Instructional

Made In CT II

Christina DeFranco, Producer/Director/Writer/Host

Mike Dunphy, Director of Photography

Thomas Nelson, Online Editor

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics Designer

Larry Roeming, Audio

Carol Sisco, Executive Producer

Interstitial

Amplify: The Meadows Brothers at Heublein Tower

Heather Fay Dawson, Executive Producer/Editor

Larry Roeming, Audio

David Wurtzel, Camera And Colorist

Tikeyah Whittle, Camera

Sam Hockaday, Graphics

Mike Dunphy, Camera

Joshua Gaestel, Director Of Photography

Alan Venitosh, Audio And Mix Engineer

Ethan’s Music Room

Ethan Bortnick, Talent

Gene Bortnick, Producer

Paul Pfeffer, Director/Writer

Donna Sodipo, Producer

Kathryn Eber, Writer

Marge Kennedy, Writer

Tyler Russell, Production Crew

Robert Trotta, Audio

David Wurtzel, Editor

Sam Hockaday, Lead Graphics Designer

Joshua Gaestel, Production Crew

Director Non-Live (Post Produced)

Off The Menu

Tikeyah Whittle, Director

On Tap: New England Brewing Co.

Heather Fay Dawson, Director

Photographer Short Form

2016 Composite

David Wurtzel, Cinematographer

Tyler Russell, Cinematographer

The complete list of nominations can be found here.