CPTV and the National Conference for Community and Justice to Premiere New Original Documentary Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community.

HARTFORD, Conn. (April 17, 2017) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) will present the premiere of a new original documentary, Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community. on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. CPTV will rebroadcast the documentary on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20 at 10 p.m.

When we are born, we innately value justice and fairness. Prejudice, however, is learned and no one is immune. So how do we fight discrimination, bias, and bigotry? How do we build communities that are inclusive and just for all? For 90 years NCCJ has been answering these questions. Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community. tells stories of breaking bias—one unlikely friendship at a time.

“NCCJ is proud to partner with CPTV to highlight the work we do in helping our communities build a world that is kind, inclusive and just,” says Andrea Kandel, President and CEO of NCCJ. “In this post-election reality so filled with vitriol, hatefulness and an unprecedented level of polarization among the people of this country, our work has never felt more important.”

“It has been my privilege to immerse myself in the work of NCCJ to produce this documentary,” says producer Sara Conner. “The people touched by their work are almost always transformed to not only love and appreciate themselves but to also respect, appreciate, and even love those who are radically different from themselves. NCCJ is truly building stronger communities, one person at a time.”

Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community. is a CPTV Partnership Production funded by the National Conference for Community and Justice.

Additional support is provided by the Newman’s Own Foundation, Key Bank, and the Barnes Group, Inc.

More information about Unlearning: Breaking Bias. Building Community. can be found at cptv.org/unlearning.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.

About Partnership Productions

A CPBN Partnership Production offers a powerful way for community partners to reach audiences in Connecticut and beyond by working with our experts to present compelling stories and important information via our multi-media, public-service platforms.

Media productions are developed with a shared editorial vision between CPBN and our funding partner. A CPBN Partnership Production is not strict journalism nor is it pure promotion — it is truthful, meaningful information presented in narrative form that may be edifying as well as entertaining.