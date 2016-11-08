CPBN’s Veterans Vocational Training Program Receives Grant from State Farm

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) recently received a $11,500 Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant from State Farm. The grant will support CPBN’s Veterans Vocational Training Program. Based at the CPBN Learning Lab in Hartford’s Asylum Hill, the program works with veterans to ease their transition to civilian careers by providing hands-on training, job shadowing, internships, and career services support in the digital media sector. Now in its fourth year, the program, which admits a class of 50-60 students annually, has helped dozens of veterans find meaningful employment. As a result of the program, 85% of previously unemployed students from the 2015-2016 cohort have been placed in jobs.

A group of State Farm agents recently visited the Learning Lab on Thursday, October 27 for a tour, check presentation, and meet-and-greet with alumni. Pictured (L-R): Jennifer Worhle (Program Administrator, CPBN), Lisa Huynh (Insurance Account Representative, State Farm), Mario Russo (Insurance Agent, State Farm), Edgar Moss (Veterans Program alumnus), Kathy Smits (Veterans Program Instructor, CPBN), Donna Sodipo (Senior Vice President of Education, CPBN), Brett Sandman (Veterans Program alumnus), Sharon Kim (Insurance Agent, State Farm), and Matt Hodson (VP of Agency, State Farm).

CPBN is deeply appreciative of State Farm’s commitment to our Veterans program. We thank State Farm for its generosity.