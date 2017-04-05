Celebrating Women’s Leadership: Carla Squatrito of Carla’s Pasta

Please join us for a special evening honoring the life and accomplishments of Carla Squatrito, president and founder of Carla’s Pasta. The evening will include a

cocktail hour, dinner, and scholarship award presentation.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. | Hartford Marriott Downtown

Tickets are $150 each – please RSVP by May 22, 2017. Dress is business attire.

Carla’s Pasta has a uniquely American success story.

It began in Torino, Italy. There, a young bride named Carla fell in love with the art of pasta.

An immigrant in the 1940’s, and a stellar entrepreneur of today, Carla has built an extraordinary company in Connecticut through hard work, leadership, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Please contact Audience Care at 860.275.7550 with any questions.