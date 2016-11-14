2016 CPTV Sports Tip-Off Classic Tickets On Sale November 18

High School Basketball Showcase of Top Boys and Girls Teams Returns to Meriden

HARTFORD, Conn. (November 14, 2016) – Beginning Friday, November 18, fans may purchase tickets at cptvsports.org for the network’s second annual Tip-Off Classic—a showcase of top girls and boys basketball teams featuring rare non-conference match-ups. The event will take place at Maloney High School, 121 Gravel Street in Meriden, on Tuesday, December 20.

4:45 p.m. – Newington vs. Notre Dame-West Haven

6:15 p.m. – Mercy-Middletown vs. Holy Cross-Waterbury (Girls)

7:45 p.m. – Greenwich vs. East Hartford

“The Tip-Off Classic returns in 2016 in celebration of the communal spirit that is a unifying factor in Connecticut student-athletics,” said CPTV producer Frankie Graziano. “Unique match-ups have been cultivated in a special one-night only format emanating from Central Connecticut — an event that you certainly will not want to miss!”

Fans will be able to attend all three games when they purchase an all-day pass for $10. Each game will stream LIVE on CPTVSports.org, while replays of the three Tip-Off Classic contests will broadcast on CPTV Sports and Connecticut Public Television. For more information about the games and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to visit cptvsports.org/tipoffclassic.

The 2016 CPTV Sports Tip-Off Classic features three matchups of top high school boys and girls basketball teams and stars in the state for an exciting one-night only event. They include:

2015 All-FCIAC 1 st Team Guard Conor Harkins from Greenwich High School, a perennial FCIAC contender

All-CCC North Guard Isaiah Williams from East Hartford High School

Guard Jared Simmons from 2015 CIAC L semi-finalist Newington High School

ESPN 100 Guard Tremont Waters from Notre Dame-West Haven

And in the girls match up, 2014-2015 SCC Tournament Champion and 2013 CIAC Class LL Champion Mercy-Middletown versus 2015-2016 NVL Tournament Champion and CIAC Class M semi-finalist Holy Cross-Waterbury.

Last year, CPTV Sports introduced the Tip-Off Classic to Connecticut as a two-day event featuring eight of the state’s best High School Basketball events. Hillhouse-New Haven met Weaver-Hartford in a grand finale between two of the top three teams in the state. It would serve as a prelude to the CIAC Boys Class LL Championship that ultimately was won by Hillhouse in double-overtime on March 20. The 2015 event also featured a first-ever match-up between Ridgefield and the Avon Girls Basketball team in a game decided on the final possession.

Viewers can follow the event on social media: @CPTVSports on Twitter and Instagram. “Like” Facebook.com/cptvsports for more information on the 2016 Tip-Off Classic.

ABOUT CPTV SPORTS

CPTV Sports is Connecticut’s only 24-hour local sports network broadcasting Connecticut high school sports. Launched in November of 2011, the network has featured over 350 hours of sports competitions per year, including LIVE CIAC baseball, basketball, football, and ice hockey championship telecasts. CPTV Sports original programming also includes In Focus, a weekly series highlighting the accomplishments of Connecticut high school athletics, both on and off the field. The network is also responsible for creating viewer-immersive, showcase events such as the CPTV Sports Tip-Off Classic, a basketball invitational tournament featuring rare girls and boys basketball match-ups. CPTV Sports is one of Connecticut Public Television’s (CPTV) digital channels and is available on-air and online at www.cptvsports.org.