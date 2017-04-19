WNPR and Warner Theatre Present Foodscaping: A Garden Talk with Charlie Nardozzi

Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. | Warner Theatre

WNPR and the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut present Foodscaping: A Garden Talk with Charlie Nardozzi on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at the Warner Theatre. Charlie Nardozzi, host of the Connecticut Garden Journal on WNPR and former host of PBS’s Garden Smart, will present a talk on his book Foodscaping: Practical and Innovative Ways to Create an Edible Landscape. Light refreshments will be offered and books will be available for purchase and signing.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 860.489.7180 or by visiting the Warner Theatre’s website.