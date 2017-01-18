WNPR Partners with American School for the Deaf’s Source Interpreting Department to Provide American Sign Language Interpretation of The Colin McEnroe Show on Facebook Live

WNPR’s First American Sign Language Radio Show Happens in Same City Where American Sign Language Was Born

HARTFORD, Conn. (Wednesday, January 18) —WNPR’s The Colin McEnroe Show is partnering with Hartford’s American School for the Deaf (ASD) and Source Interpreting to translate two episodes for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Everyone can watch each show in real time on Facebook Live where American Sign Language interpreters will sign for Colin and each of his guests. The first show is about the topic of accessibility and will air on Thursday, January 19th. The second show, about shyness, will air on Wednesday, February 22nd.



The Facebook Live video event can be accessed by visiting facebook.com/ColinMcShow or go to WNPR.org’s home page to be directed to the Facebook page. The live program airs at 1:00 pm and is rebroadcast at 8:00 pm on WNPR. If you miss the live event, the Facebook video will be archived on The Colin McEnroe Show Facebook page.

“Our show about accessibility,” will be about “designing all products and systems to be aesthetic and usable to the greatest extent possible by everyone, regardless of their age, ability, or status in life,” says Josh Nilaya, a producer of the Colin McEnroe Show. “It’s about seeing that the world around us exists for everyone, all at once, and the hour will analyze the greater meaning and impact of that reality.”

The second American Sign Language (ASL) show will explore the aspects of what we sometimes refer to as “shyness”. These two are the first radio shows planned to be adapted for ASL, with the partnership opening the door for future collaborations, Nilaya added.

“Connecticut is known as being the first for many things,” Jeff Bravin, Executive Director of ASD, said. “ASD was the first school for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in America, and now ASD’s Source Interpreting will make The Colin McEnroe Show one of the first American Sign Language accessible radio shows. Hopefully, this revolutionary event will inspire other radio stations to follow suit!”

About WNPR

WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. As part of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CBPN), WNPR serves 276,000 listeners weekly in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island with news and information. WNPR’s award-winning local programming lineup includes Where We Live, The Colin McEnroe Show, and The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®. Overall, the network brings a broad spectrum of public affairs, entertainment, sports, and educational programming to viewers, listeners, and readers. For more information, visit wnpr.org.

About ASD

Founded in 1817, the American School for the Deaf is the birthplace of American Sign Language and deaf education. Today, ASD provides pre-kindergarten through high school academic programs at its West Hartford, CT Campus as well as comprehensive educational programs and services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, empowering them to become educated and self-directed, lifelong learners. For more information about the American School for the Deaf, visit www.asd-1817.org.