WNPR Launches Making Her Story: A Where We Live Special Series

In July, WNPR’s Lucy Nalpathanchil sat down with Cindi Bigelow, President and CEO of Bigelow Tea, to kick off Making Her Story, a three-part summer series featuring prominent Connecticut women at The Warner Theatre in Torrington. Before a live audience, the Where We Live host spoke with Bigelow about her personal journey, her goals for the future, and what she wants the next generation of female leaders to know. Audience members were also welcome to join a brief reception featuring Bigelow, Nalpathanchil, and the production team from WNPR.

Making Her Story continues August 8 with featured guest Priyamvada Natarajan, Professor of Astronomy and Physics at Yale University. To purchase tickets, visit the Warner Theatre Box Office online.