WNPR Hosts 6th Annual Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® Martini Competition

In June, more than 600 guests enjoyed hand-crafted martinis and other treats at WNPR’s 6th Annual Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® Martini Competition. Held at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, over 30 vendors competed in a variety of categories, and attendees voted on their favorites. (Photos Below by Nick Caito Photo)
Congratulations to this year’s winners!
Gold (The Official Martinis of The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®)
Fuzzy Honey Bear Bite (Bear’s Smoke House) and Not Milk (Rooster Company)
Silver
Pow Wow (Max Burger)
Best Craft Cocktail (as awarded by Anthony DeSerio)
Not Milk (Rooster Company)
Best Bubby Martini
Fuzzy Honey Bear Bite (Bear’s Smoke House)
Best Veggie Martini
Not Milk (Rooster Company)
Best Dessert Cocktail
Rise & Shine (Hidden Still)
Best-Looking Cocktail
Lavender Lemon Drop (Tavern 1757)