WNPR Hosts 6th Annual Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® Martini Competition

In June, more than 600 guests enjoyed hand-crafted martinis and other treats at WNPR’s 6th Annual Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® Martini Competition. Held at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, over 30 vendors competed in a variety of categories, and attendees voted on their favorites. (Photos Below by Nick Caito Photo)

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Gold (The Official Martinis of The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®)

Fuzzy Honey Bear Bite (Bear’s Smoke House) and Not Milk (Rooster Company)

Silver

Pow Wow (Max Burger)

Best Craft Cocktail (as awarded by Anthony DeSerio)

Not Milk (Rooster Company)

Best Bubby Martini

Fuzzy Honey Bear Bite (Bear’s Smoke House)

Best Veggie Martini

Not Milk (Rooster Company)

Best Dessert Cocktail

Rise & Shine (Hidden Still)

Best-Looking Cocktail

Lavender Lemon Drop (Tavern 1757)

