WNPR Health Equity and Access Forum

Join us at the Center for Contemporary Culture at the Hartford Public Library on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. for WNPR’s Health Equity and Access Forum.

The event is free and advance registration is required.

Hosted by John Dankosky, Host of NEXT and The Wheelhouse on WNPR and Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative

Our special guests include:

UConn Professor Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., PhD. Dr. Laurencin is one of the nation’s leading surgeons. In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded him the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. He has studied the negative health effects of racism and is the editor of the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities. Laurencin is also the author of a paper entitled “Diversity 5.0,” in which he makes the case that – as minority populations grow – this is the time to explore issues of race, racism, health, and diversity.

Crystal Emery, New Haven-based filmmaker, writer, and activist Emery is the director of Black Women in Medicine, a 2016 documentary that recounts stories of prejudice and victory experienced by black women physicians across the country. She is also the founder of URU The Right To Be, Inc., a non-profit media production organization that works to promote cultural competency and collaboration among diverse racial, social, and economic groups.

This event is in partnership with the Connecticut Health Foundation and the Hartford Public Library.

Center for Contemporary Culture | Hartford Public Library

500 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

