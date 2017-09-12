Job Title: Traffic Coordinator

Reports To: Traffic Manager

Job Summary:

To work as a member of a well-trained and integrated team to realize the full potential of all of Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network’s media streams through the successful implementation of program schedules, data base management of content, interstitials and other media. As part of the team, the Traffic Coordinator will work to ensure accurate schedules, flow of information (both internally and externally) and efficient workflow.

Job Responsibilities:

Works with the Traffic Manager for the successful completion of all logs for CPBN’s various programming streams including television, radio, and digital

Database management of content related material to include the creation, implementation and confirmation of the program and record schedules, promo and marketing dub lists

Insertion of interstitial materials into the log, including but not limited to promos, vignettes, institutional messaging, lower thirds, etc., on all CPTV programming streams

Daily download of Prolink

Transfer and distribution of the log and record schedule

Development and implementation of ingest priority and purge lists (including programs, interstitials, promos and underwriter spots)

Compiles and submits public file report on a quarterly basis

Supports the Traffic Manager with APT uplink service

Adheres to Standard Operating Procedures set by Joint Master Control

Required Education and Experience:

Graduation from high school or GED

College degree preferred

Knowledge of computer database management

Excellent computer skills

Experience using Myers ProTrack preferred

Proficient user of Microsoft Office

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.