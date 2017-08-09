Job title: Talk Show Producer, Where We Live. Reports To: Executive Producer, WNPR.

Job Summary:

Join the team that produces Where We Live, one of WNPR’s signature award-winning daily programs hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil. The call-in show explores where we live in Connecticut, who we are, and our place in the world. The position serves as producer for WNPR’s morning news/talk show, Where We Live and successful candidate will pitch a wide range of show ideas and books and will interview guests, research topics, and follow news and trends. Candidate will create content for WNPR.org and is proficient in using various social media platforms.

Responsibilities:

● Generates ideas and works closely with show host, other producers, and reporters to develop program segments. Develops long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series and specials.

● Pitches show ideas, books and researches guests, researches and writes daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website and promotional use.

● Records and edits audio. Produces and mixes content using audio equipment and digital editing software.

● Updates show in real time with emails, Twitter, and Facebook messages. Screens and curates listener phone calls during show, and responds to listener requests and correspondence.

● Produces web content, including daily uploads and updates of web page, photography and photo editing.

● Assists in promotions and outreach including live events.

● Requires occasional work on nights and weekends.

● Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

● Radio production and/or reporting experience preferred.

● Positive attitude, ability to work independently as well as with Host and producers in a team environment.

● Keeps informed of state, national, world news and cultural events. Reads a variety of publications and online news sources.

● Naturally curious, possesses ability to look at issues from a variety of perspectives.

● Ability to multitask, meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of live broadcasting.

● Strong ability to write and edit copy to NPR guidelines.

● Computer literacy, ability to learn broadcast console and remote recorder operation.

● Stays informed on the latest trends in podcasting and audio production.

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.