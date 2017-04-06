For 175 years, Stanley Black & Decker has delivered the tools and solutions that industrial companies, professionals, and consumers count on to be successful when it really matters. In honor of Stanley Black & Decker’s history of excellence, the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network is proud to present Stanley Black & Decker’s 175th Anniversary Gala.

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 6 p.m. | Hartford Marriot Downtown

Tickets are $175 each. Dress is black-tie optional.

The evening will include a cocktail hour, speaking program, dinner and dancing.

Please contact Audience Care at 860.275.7550 with any questions.