Job Title

Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development

Reports to

President and CEO

Job Summary

The Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development will be a strategic thought leader and collaborative partner in driving success for a vibrant $22 million not-for- profit organization. Successful candidate will be responsible for an integrated, strategic institutional advancement program to expand awareness, increase public engagement, and increase financial support to the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN). In this leadership position, the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development structures and oversees a comprehensive action plan that results in increased funding, a strong public profile, vibrant partnerships, and increased involvement by members, donors, sponsors, and stakeholders in the work of CPBN.

Responsibilities

Institutional Advancement Leadership: Design, lead, and direct CPBN’s multi-level development strategies to meet revenue generation goals, advance CPBN’s strategic priorities and ensure the effective stewardship, engagement, and service of all supporters of CPBN. Areas of oversight include: Membership campaigns o Leadership/major giving o Grants/Foundations Corporate Partnerships: Sponsorships, Advertising, Underwriting Events Audience and donor services Database management/donor management/financial reporting Communities of Interest (a newly-developed strategic priority)

Design, lead, and direct CPBN’s multi-level development strategies to meet revenue generation goals, advance CPBN’s strategic priorities and ensure the effective stewardship, engagement, and service of all supporters of CPBN. Areas of oversight include: Donor / Audience / Partner Engagement: Through cultivation, stewardship, and solicitation activities, build meaningful relationships with current and prospective donors,members, sponsors, and partners to foster and grow participation, engagement and investment. Working with team members and departmental leaders, develop and implement a cohesive partnership and engagement strategy to support institutional and fund development priorities and to expand CPBN’s reach and profile.

Through cultivation, stewardship, and solicitation activities, build meaningful relationships with current and prospective donors,members, sponsors, and partners to foster and grow participation, engagement and investment. Strategy, Planning, and Innovation Provide strategic leadership and oversee the implementation of the Communities of Interest new business model to expand audience engagement opportunities and provide new revenue sources for CBPN’s public media mission. Work with department leaders to develop an integrated development, marketing communications and partnership plan that aligns resource opportunities with CPBN programming and institutional priorities and builds out a compelling brand platform and communications strategies to inspire current and prospective donors and supporters. Support the development of a strategic operating plan and supporting departmental action / operating plans to align priorities within CPBN’s multi-media platforms and services with current and prospective resource opportunities.

Communications and Marketing: Collaborating with the marketing team, design an integrated plan with fund development to tell the CPBN story to current and growth audience segments and donor groups; increase CPBN’s profile as a respected, trusted, and valued source of news and information; grow financial support of CPBN; and advance knowledge of and participation in Communities of Interest.

Collaborating with the marketing team, design an integrated plan with fund development to tell the CPBN story to current and growth audience segments and donor groups; increase CPBN’s profile as a respected, trusted, and valued source of news and information; grow financial support of CPBN; and advance knowledge of and participation in Communities of Interest. Serve as liaison to CPBN lobbyist on state and federal funding and policy matters.

on state and federal funding and policy matters. Board Liaison to Fund Development Committee: Working with the President and CEO, Fund Development Committee and other Board leaders, oversee Board members’ roles and responsibilities in advancing the development work of CPBN.

Required Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum ten (10) years of related experience.

Demonstrated success in non-profit and business management with senior level experience in fundraising, communications, marketing, strategy development, program implementation, relationship building, board governance, customer service and budget oversight.

Proven success in managing a portfolio of revenue-generating activities and closing major gifts or sponsorship opportunities.

Experience managing, motivating, and directing staff, volunteers, others.

Desired Characteristics

Ability to create and manage diverse, multilevel partnerships with organizations and groups of individuals that provide meaningful experiences for participants and added value for CPBN.

Strong analytical skills; self-motivated with ability to prioritize, lead and manage multiple projects.

Skill and ability to represent CPBN within the community and industry.

Exceptional skills in oral and written communication.

Flexible and open to change. A problem solver, team player, visionary and pragmatic.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.

To Apply

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: President and Chief Executive Officer, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

To download a copy of this job description in PDF format, click here.