NEXT with John Dankosky to Premiere on WNPR

New Weekly Program to Feature Reporting Efforts of New England News Collaborative

HARTFORD, Conn. (August 3, 2016) – Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) has announced the launch of the new weekly radio program NEXT featuring longtime WNPR host John Dankosky. NEXT will air on WNPR Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. beginning August 4. The series will also be available as a podcast.

NEXT will focus on topics specific to the New England region and will explore the deep-rooted connections within the area. From immigration to climate change, the program will also uncover how the region is confronting similar problems in different ways. The radio show will feature original interviews with residents and experts as well as enterprise news reporting efforts from member stations of the New England News Collaborative. NEXT is supported by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“NEXT will tackle issues from a regional perspective, treating New England as a connected entity,” says host John Dankosky. “That means we’ll be exploring issues that affect us as a larger community, and casting a wider net for solutions.”

“We are thrilled to support the great work of the New England News Collaborative with the premiere of NEXT,” says the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network’s President and CEO Jerry Franklin. “WNPR is excited to expand its award-winning reporting to all of New England and to surface all sides of the issues that affect our state and region.”

Dankosky serves as the Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative, a news-gathering operation of eight public media companies across the region. Dankosky also appears on WNPR’s weekly news roundtable The Wheelhouse with Colin McEnroe. Previously, he served as Vice President of News at CPBN/WNPR and as host of the popular radio talk show Where We Live.

For more information about NEXT and the New England News Collaborative, visit nextnewengland.org.

About WNPR

WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. As part of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CBPN), WNPR serves 276,000 listeners weekly in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island with news and information. WNPR’s award-winning local programming lineup includes Where We Live, The Colin McEnroe Show, and The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze®. Overall, the network brings a broad spectrum of public affairs, entertainment, sports, and educational programming to viewers, listeners, and readers. For more information, visit wnpr.org.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.