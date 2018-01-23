Love is on the Air: Public Media + Public Education in the Heart of New Haven

Join us to celebrate the new Connecticut Public Radio studio and educational partnership between Connecticut Public and Gateway Community College.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gateway Community College

New Haven, CT

All activities are open to the public, students, and guests. First come, first served due to limited seating in the Curran Community Room.

Schedule of Events

9-10 a.m. – Meet & Greet with Morning Edition host Diane Orson and Team (Curran Community Room)

9-10 a.m. – The Wheelhouse Politics Roundtable with Colin McEnroe & John Dankosky

Live radio broadcast with audience (Curran Community Room – please be seated by 8:45 a.m.)

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Student-led College & Studio Tours on the 1/2 hour (Meet outside Curran Community Room)

10-10:30 a.m. – Press Conference (The Atrium, South Building, 3rd Floor)

10:30-11 a.m. – Meet & Greet with Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil and Team (Curran Community Room)

11-11:30 a.m. – Meet & Greet with Faith Middleton of Faith Middleton Food Schmooze and Team (Curran Community Room)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. & 3 – 5 p.m. – Student engagement & free student memberships to Connecticut Public (The Fairway, 2nd Floor)

1-2 p.m. – The Colin McEnroe Show

Live radio broadcast with audience (Curran Community Room – please be seated by 12:45 p.m.)

2-3 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Colin McEnroe, John Dankosky and Team (Curran Community Rooms)

2:30-3:30 p.m. – NEXT/NENC with John Dankosky

“The Island Next Door – Puerto Rico After Maria” (Curran Community Room)

Questions?

Contact Lisa Wrubleski

Manager, Leadership & Planned Giving, Connecticut Public

(860) 275-7250