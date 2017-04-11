Larry Lunden WNPR Internship Established

A longtime supporter and donor, Larry Lunden recently established an endowed internship in the WNPR newsroom. The Larry Lundon WNPR internship adds another level of support that is essential to the public media mission — the education of the next generation of journalists. With this support, each fall and spring, a paid intern will have the opportunity to learn alongside WNPR’s media professionals and get first-hand experience creating substantive news programming.

Karen Tomasko, Director of Leadership Gifts, remembers having lunch with Larry and asking him if he would be interested in funding an annual intern, with at least a five-year commitment. Lunden responded, “How about funding it forever?” As Tomasko remembers, “I was speechless for a few moments, recognizing the substantial financial gift Larry was offering to provide this long-term support. We were thrilled.”

The first intern funded by this generous gift is Jacqueline Harris a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied radio production, literature and theater. During the 10-week program, Jackie has had the opportunity to shadow News Director Diane Orson for two weeks. She will spend the remaining eight weeks of her internship shadowing different WNPR journalists who are reporting on topics such as the environment, arts and culture and education.