WNPR, WSHU, and the New England News Collaborative Present:

Facing Change: What Makes a City a Sanctuary?

Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Doors open for seating at 5:30 p.m.

Gateway Community College

Curran Community Room

20 Church Street

New Haven, Connecticut

Click here for directions and parking information.

Sanctuary cities make people safer, say supporters. Others say it is time to face the public safety problems they create. Join this live discussion about the concept of ‘sanctuary’ and what it means to immigrants and refugees from other countries, as well as how it impacts the greater populations of our cities, state, and country.

Hosted by

John Dankosky; Executive Editor, NENC

Cassandra Basler; reporter

Admission to this event is free; however, seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In accordance with Gateway Community College’s security protocol, a valid picture ID will be required.

For additional information, call Audience Care at 860.275.7550 or visit wnpr.org.

