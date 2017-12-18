Job Title: Event Coordinator

Reports To: Manager, Leadership and Planned Giving

Job Summary:

Responsible for planning and executing events including, but not limited to,

defining/confirming the goals for each event, creating and managing project timelines and budgets, overseeing logistics such as menus/catering, invitations and promotional materials, registration, room set ups, technology and equipment, ordering of supplies and materials to ensure events run smoothly. Will work with other members of the CPBN team to lead and/or support fundraising and institutional events.

Job Responsibilities:

Understand requirements for each event: strategy/theme, budget, goals.

Develop event plans with detailed project lists, timetables, assignments and budgets.

Manage all event operations: book/secure venues, arrange talent/speakers/special guests, decor, catering, entertainment, transportation, location, special guests, and equipment.

Working with the Marketing department, develop invitations, promotional materials and strategies.

Create invitee list; send out invitations and manage RSVP lists.

Ability to conduct market research, gather information, and negotiate contracts.

Work with event sponsors and guests to accurately identify their needs and ensure customer satisfaction.

Exhibit cooperative attitude and actively collaborate with development colleagues and with other teams, such as Marketing, Operations, Media Strategy, Education, Finance, to plan, support, promote and publicize events.

Conduct final checks at the day/night of the event to ensure everything meets established plan and is operational.

Coordinate and oversee day-of event logistics, including registration and attendee tracking, presentation and materials support and pre- and post-event evaluations.

Proactively handle any arising issues and troubleshoot any emerging problems on the event day/night.

Provide feedback and periodic reports on event planning and post–event outcomes.

Calculate budgets and ensure they are adhered to.

Ensure compliance with insurance, legal, health and safety obligations at all times.

Qualifications/Skills:

3-5 years proven experience in event planning.

A proven track record of organizing successful events.

Ability to manage multiple projects independently.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.

Excellent project management skills.

Outstanding communication, time management and negotiation ability.

Well-organized with multi-tasking skills.

Able to handle stress and remain calm.

Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Problem-solving ability.

Degree in hospitality management, public relations or relevant field is preferred.

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

View this job description as a PDF