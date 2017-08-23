Job Title: Director of Marketing and Research

Reports To: Senior Vice President of Marketing and Branding

Job Summary:

The Director of Marketing and Research works with the marketing team to direct and implement data- driven brand and marketing initiatives that build brand equity; promote CPBN programming and initiatives; drive audience and membership growth and engagement on all platforms; and support diverse fundraising activities. The ideal candidate will possess strong strategic, campaign development and copywriting skills, as well as data analysis and digital marketing skills.

Research and Data Analysis: Lead and inform data-driven marketing decisions.

Direct market research collection, analysis, and interpretation of market data.

Align leadership and new initiatives with market research and audience/member insights.

Conduct customer, brand and market research initiatives.

Drive analysis of market trends, public media developments, and changes in external audiences’ preferences to identify opportunities and risks impacting the organization’s growth.

Monitor website analytics and SEO standing, provide strategic recommendations for content additions, updates, changes.

Provide ideas for improved user experience and conversion optimization on websites.

Strategic Marketing: Develop and execute strategic, integrated marketing plans and campaigns that achieve specific goals.

Develop and implement marketing campaigns to support programming, new product introductions, and fundraising initiatives.

Develop integrated marketing plans designed to achieve specific marketing objectives, (e.g. growing audience/listeners/users/viewership; increasing engagement; attracting /converting new members, attracting sponsors and funders, etc.).

Provide concept development and copywriting for initiatives that may be executed on radio, television, print and online.

Provide creative development and implementation of strategic social media and online marketing campaigns to attract/convert/engage and build brand advocacy.

Develop content marketing strategies for implementation; assist with email marketing initiatives.

Create and implement marketing programs designed to support specific fundraising initiatives, including underwriting, membership drives, and leadership giving programs.

Act as a steward of the brand, ensuring that all initiatives are in line with mission.

Develop and manage expenses and budgets.

Negotiate with media partners to guarantee advantageous contracts.

Demonstrate excellent communication, writing and interpersonal skills.

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.