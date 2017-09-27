CPTV to Premiere Harmonies for Healing: Under The Streetlamp

Sunday, October 1 & 8 at 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (September 27, 2017) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) will present the premiere of Harmonies for Healing: Under The Streetlamp on Sunday, October 1 and Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m. The two-part docu-series follows nationally lauded singing group Under The Streetlamp as they launch a competition to find talented vocalists with compelling stories to share.

Unlike other televised singing competitions, singers do not receive a cash prize or record deal. Instead, singers vie for the chance to perform as a “super group” in concert with the popular retro quartet at the legendary Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana. Set in two Northwest Indiana counties and featuring a wide age-range of participants (from high school to senior citizens), Harmonies for Healing chronicles this heartwarming experience as 16 singers come together to create music and inspire individuals to follow their dreams.

Co-produced by CPTV and Star Productions, LCC, participants are coached by members of Under The Streetlamp, including Shonn Wiley, Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, and Brandon Wardell, along with renowned musical director Dennis “Doc” Williams.

“Harmonies for Healing is a unique competition series where there is no prize or negative commentary,” said CPTV President and CEO Jerry Franklin. “Our focus is on the undeniable power of music to inspire and transform lives, and we hope viewers will join us on this incredible journey.”

“We were excited for the opportunity to create something that uplifts peoples’ hearts and minds, a series that showcases positive changes made with lasting importance,” Executive Producer and Creative Director Wendy Lambert said. “By working with these two counties, we saw the chance to create a truly inspirational, life-changing experience for individuals and their families.”

For more information, visit harmonies4healing.com.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.