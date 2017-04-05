CPTV and Duncaster Announce Life Lessons: A Vibrant Retirement

Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m.; Public Invited to Join Live Studio Audience

HARTFORD, Conn. (April 5, 2017) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) invites members of the community to join the studio audience for Life Lessons: A Vibrant Retirement on Thursday, May 4 at CPTV’s Hartford studios, located at 1049 Asylum Avenue. The event will begin with a reception at 6:45 p.m., followed by the live television event at 8 p.m., hosted by WNPR’s Ray Hardman. The program will broadcast live on CPTV at 8 p.m., with rebroadcasts on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 9 at 11 p.m. It can also be viewed on-demand at cptv.org after the show airs.

CPTV’s Life Lessons is a new series of live television events. The programs are produced by CPTV along with our valued partners who provide knowledge and expertise to help audiences find ways to make decisions, solve problems, and face a range of transformational moments in their lives.

Whether you’re ready to move to a senior community in the next few years or five years down the line, it’s important to become acquainted with your options. What financial and legal considerations are there? How do you transition out of a home you’ve lived in for decades? Do you have to be retired to live in a senior community? What’s the difference between assisted living communities and life plan communities? You’ll come to know the facts, learn about the myths, and hear from a diverse panel of experts during this program.

Panelists will include:

Paul Czepiga (Elder Law Attorney)

Denis Horrigan (Financial Advisor)

Susan Rabinovich (Relocation Professional)

Suzie Dickson Moyer (National Consultant in Senior Housing)

“We were pleased to support this segment of Life Lessons because it tackles many of the topics people in their 60s and 70s face,” says Carol Ann McCormick, Duncaster’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It was a natural fit for our community’s emphasis on independence and self-determination.”

Admission to Life Lessons: A Vibrant Retirement is free, but registration is required. Register at CPTV.org/lifelessons. Viewers at home are encouraged to submit questions by emailing lifelessons@cptv.org.

Life Lessons: A Vibrant Retirement is a CPTV Partnership Production funded by Duncaster. More information about this episode can be found at cptv.org/lifelessons.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.

About Partnership Productions

A CPBN Partnership Production offers a powerful way for community partners to reach audiences in Connecticut and beyond by working with our experts to present compelling stories and important information via our multi-media, public-service platforms.

Media productions are developed with a shared editorial vision between CPBN and our funding partner. A CPBN Partnership Production is not strict journalism nor is it pure promotion — it is truthful, meaningful information presented in narrative form that may be edifying as well as entertaining.