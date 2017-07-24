CPTV Announces CPTV Spirit

New Television Channel Launches August 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (July 24, 2017) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) has announced the launch of a new public media television channel, CPTV Spirit, beginning Tuesday, August 1, 2017. “Designed to help people explore their passions, CPTV Spirit is for the ‘doers,’ ‘makers,’ and ‘adventurers’ who crave more action, edgier documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity,” said Elizabeth Messina, vice president, media strategy for Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN).

CPTV Spirit will replace CPTV Sports on that same channel location and will be available statewide. To find the channel location on your cable carrier, visit cptv.org/cable-channels.

CPTV Spirit will include programming related to science, travel, cooking, and art, as well as a number of other topics, specifically geared towards viewers who are actively seeking to experience and understand more about the world.

“CPTV Spirit will offer many shows that appeal to our core audience, while also allowing us to attract a new and more diverse audience,” says CPBN President and CEO Jerry Franklin. “With this new channel, we are excited to continue serving our public and providing the information and education that helps to navigate their neighborhoods and their world.”

CPTV will continue to offer its core PBS and local programming on its existing channel, on cable systems, and over-the-air traditional broadcast channels statewide. CPTV and CPTV Spirit programming will be available for traditional appointment viewing, and many programs will also be available on demand online and via CPTV Passport, CPTV’s video-on-demand service for members.

For more information about CPTV Spirit, visit cptv.org/spiritofadventure.

