CPTV and AARP Connecticut Announce Life Lessons: Understanding Paid Family Leave

Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m.; Public Invited to Join Live Studio Audience

HARTFORD, Conn. (March 28, 2017) – Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) in partnership with AARP Connecticut invite members of the community to join the studio audience for Life Lessons: Understanding Paid Family Leave on Thursday, April 6 at CPTV’s Hartford studios, located at 1049 Asylum Avenue. The event will begin with a reception at 6:45 p.m., followed by the live television event at 8 p.m., hosted by journalist Diane Smith. The program will be broadcast live on CPTV at 8 p.m., with rebroadcasts on Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. and Sunday April 23 at 6 p.m. It can also be viewed on-demand at cptv.org after the show airs.

CPTV’s Life Lessons is a new series of live television events. The programs are produced by CPTV along with our valued partners who provide knowledge and expertise to help audiences find ways to make decisions, solve problems, and face a range of transformational moments in their lives.

During this episode of Life Lessons, hear from a panel of experts who will discuss how the state of Connecticut might become the fifth in the nation to implement paid family leave, and how this may affect Connecticut’s workers and their families. At some point, all workers need to take time off to care for their newborn, their family members, or themselves, but many cannot afford to miss a paycheck. Paid family leave gives them the ability to care for their loved ones, keep their job, and pay the bills.

Panelists will include:

Catherine Bailey, Deputy Director Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund; Chair, CT Campaign for Paid Family Leave

Suzanne Bates, Director of Policy and Legislative Outreach, Yankee Institute for Public Policy

Stacy Stableford, Connecticut resident impacted by lack of paid leave for caregiving

“The show’s panelists bring both experiences and knowledge that shed light on the issues and solutions,” says producer Sara Conner. “I look forward to an informative and energetic discussion about the opportunities and challenges of a Paid Family Leave program, which brings to light the complexity of the issue and its impact on Connecticut’s workers.”

“Connecticut is seeking to join neighboring states who have paved the way on paid family leave, so that families don’t have to choose between the family they love and the paycheck they need,” said Nora Duncan, State Director of AARP Connecticut. “This program will prove to be an informative and lively conversation on a topic that is growing more and more awareness and support across not only Connecticut, but the country as well.”

To join the studio audience for Life Lessons: Understanding Paid Family Leave registration is required and admission is free. Register at CPTV.org/lifelessons. Viewers at home are encouraged to submit questions by emailing lifelessons@cptv.org.

Life Lessons: Understanding Paid Family Leave is a CPTV Partnership Production funded by AARP Connecticut. Information about the Life Lessons series can be found at cptv.org/lifelessons.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.

About Partnership Productions

A CPBN Partnership Production offers a powerful way for community partners to reach audiences in Connecticut and beyond by working with our experts to present compelling stories and important information via our multi-media, public-service platforms.

Media productions are developed with a shared editorial vision between CPBN and our funding partner. A CPBN Partnership Production is not strict journalism nor is it pure promotion — it is truthful, meaningful information presented in narrative form that may be edifying as well as entertaining.