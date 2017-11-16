Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network Receives $100,000 Grant from Newman’s Own Foundation

Supporting Military Veterans and Families

HARTFORD, Conn. (November 16, 2017) – The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) has received a $100,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

Newman’s Own Foundation made the award to CPBN as part of a broader commitment to support military personnel, veterans, and their families. This funding will help to further support CPBN’s Institute for Advanced Media’s Veterans Vocational Training Program (VVTP). This private occupational training program is designed to assist veterans as they transition their military skills to civilian careers by providing free courses and hands-on career training to 50 veterans a year as well as their spouses and caregivers. In addition to providing media education and workforce development, the VVTP provides life coaching and personal support, and helps students navigate and connect with state agencies and partners that can help ease their transition.

“We believe that the Veterans Vocational Training Program provides a unique and necessary solution that addresses a critical need of one of Connecticut’s most important and deserving communities,” said CPBN’s President and CEO Jerry Franklin. “We are thankful for Newman’s Own Foundation’s continued support of our educational initiatives.”

“The freedoms and opportunities we enjoy as Americans cannot be taken for granted. The men and women of our military, veterans, and their families deserve our enduring gratitude and support,” said Bob Forrester, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “We are pleased to fund CPBN and other organizations in their work to help improve the lives of those who serve.”

Newman’s Own Foundation recently provided grants to 26 nonprofit organizations that assist veterans and their families as part of a $6.7 million commitment to honor those who serve. These organizations provide a wide variety of support, including education, career development, mentoring, guide dogs, adaptive vehicles, and other services. The Foundation continues Paul Newman’s commitment to give all profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverage products to charity. Since 1982, more than $495 million has been donated to thousands of charities around the world.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.