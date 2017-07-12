Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network Names Jeff Cohen News Director of WNPR

HARTFORD, CT – (July 12, 2017) Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) today announced it has appointed Jeff Cohen as News Director of WNPR, its network of public radio stations in Connecticut, western Massachusetts and eastern Long Island affiliated with National Public Radio (NPR).

“Jeff has been a vital member of the WNPR team since 2010. His comprehensive knowledge of Connecticut mixed with his fresh, thorough reporting of local, regional and national issues makes him the right person to lead WNPR’s news division into the future,” said Jerry Franklin, president and CEO of CPBN. “Jeff’s is a voice you can count on.”

Cohen, 42, has been a WNPR reporter and occasional host for All Things Considered since 2010. During his past seven years on the news staff, Cohen has reported on notable stories, including the tragic 2012 Newtown shootings, the controversy surrounding the Hartford minor-league baseball stadium development, Hartford city politics, and health issues such as the Affordable Care Act and medical education. Cohen has recently taken part in Investigative Reporters & Editors’ training in computer-assisted and data reporting. Many of Cohen’s reports have been featured nationally on NPR.

Prior to joining WNPR, Cohen was a reporter at the Hartford Courant and the Meriden Record-Journal and was a freelance writer for the New York Times. He’s also the author of two children’s books.

Cohen is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

He and his family live in Middletown, CT.

Cohen officially started in his role as News Director on June 1.

