Celebrating Women’s Leadership: Carla Squatrito of Carla’s Pasta

Please join us for a special evening honoring the life and accomplishments of Carla Squatrito, president and founder of Carla’s Pasta. The evening will include a
cocktail hour, dinner, and scholarship award presentation.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. | Hartford Marriott Downtown
Tickets are $150 each – please RSVP by May 22, 2017. Dress is business attire.
Carla’s Pasta has a uniquely American success story.
It began in Torino, Italy. There, a young bride named Carla fell in love with the art of pasta.
An immigrant in the 1940’s, and a stellar entrepreneur of today, Carla has built an extraordinary company in Connecticut through hard work, leadership, and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Please contact Audience Care at 860.275.7550 with any questions.