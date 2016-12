On Saturday, July 30, CPTV Kids spent the day at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut! Children and their families were invited to come for a day of fun activities, including Lyman Orchards’ Train Sunflower Maze with over 350,000 red and yellow sunflowers.

Plus, Buddy the friendly T-Rex from Dinosaur Train was on hand throughout the day to greet guests and snap photos with fans!

Did you meet Buddy? Below are a few shots from the day – more can be found on CPBN’s Learning Lab website!