Connecticut Public Broadcasting

Audience Care Processing Coordinator

Job Title: Audience Care Processing Coordinator

Reports To: Director, Audience Care and Engagement

Job Summary:

As part of the Audience Care and Engagement team, ensure timely and accurate processing of contributions and other key member data.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Process daily lockbox donations
  • Perform data download and upload operations from outside sources
  • Perform selected charge card operations, including refund processing
  • Distribute daily reports
  • Coordinate printing of pledge response forms
  • Send daily e-mail pledge confirmations
  • Process daily non-lockbox donations
  • Process special donations, e.g. stock gifts and estate gifts
  • Manage special premium offer processing
  • Track on-air campaign results and compile/distribute reports
  • Write and mail welcome letters, donor-advised fund letters, and memorial donation letters
  • Act as liaison between vendors and CPBN for car donation process
  • Assist with new projects that interface with the membership database
  • Have a thorough knowledge of online donation system
  • Respond to constituents by e-mail, phone, mail and in-person and update donor records as needed
  • Maintain accurate records of constituent interactions
  • Train and supervise volunteer phone operations during on-air campaigns
  • Assist at events

Skills and Requirements:

  • Attention to detail
  • Highly organized
  • Ability to establish priorities and maintain deadlines
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, mail merge required
  • Superior communication and interpersonal abilities
  • General database knowledge, CRM experience a plus
  • Experience with financial systems a plus
  • Ability to work a flexible schedule required, including early/late hours and weekends
  • Experience in a not-for profit member services department, with event experience a plus

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

