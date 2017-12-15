Job Title: Audience Care Processing Coordinator

Reports To: Director, Audience Care and Engagement

Job Summary:

As part of the Audience Care and Engagement team, ensure timely and accurate processing of contributions and other key member data.

Job Responsibilities:

Process daily lockbox donations

Perform data download and upload operations from outside sources

Perform selected charge card operations, including refund processing

Distribute daily reports

Coordinate printing of pledge response forms

Send daily e-mail pledge confirmations

Process daily non-lockbox donations

Process special donations, e.g. stock gifts and estate gifts

Manage special premium offer processing

Track on-air campaign results and compile/distribute reports

Write and mail welcome letters, donor-advised fund letters, and memorial donation letters

Act as liaison between vendors and CPBN for car donation process

Assist with new projects that interface with the membership database

Have a thorough knowledge of online donation system

Respond to constituents by e-mail, phone, mail and in-person and update donor records as needed

Maintain accurate records of constituent interactions

Train and supervise volunteer phone operations during on-air campaigns

Assist at events

Skills and Requirements:

Attention to detail

Highly organized

Ability to establish priorities and maintain deadlines

Excellent customer service skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, mail merge required

Superior communication and interpersonal abilities

General database knowledge, CRM experience a plus

Experience with financial systems a plus

Ability to work a flexible schedule required, including early/late hours and weekends

Experience in a not-for profit member services department, with event experience a plus

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

