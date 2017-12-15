Job Title: Audience Care Processing Coordinator
Reports To: Director, Audience Care and Engagement
Job Summary:
As part of the Audience Care and Engagement team, ensure timely and accurate processing of contributions and other key member data.
Job Responsibilities:
- Process daily lockbox donations
- Perform data download and upload operations from outside sources
- Perform selected charge card operations, including refund processing
- Distribute daily reports
- Coordinate printing of pledge response forms
- Send daily e-mail pledge confirmations
- Process daily non-lockbox donations
- Process special donations, e.g. stock gifts and estate gifts
- Manage special premium offer processing
- Track on-air campaign results and compile/distribute reports
- Write and mail welcome letters, donor-advised fund letters, and memorial donation letters
- Act as liaison between vendors and CPBN for car donation process
- Assist with new projects that interface with the membership database
- Have a thorough knowledge of online donation system
- Respond to constituents by e-mail, phone, mail and in-person and update donor records as needed
- Maintain accurate records of constituent interactions
- Train and supervise volunteer phone operations during on-air campaigns
- Assist at events
Skills and Requirements:
- Attention to detail
- Highly organized
- Ability to establish priorities and maintain deadlines
- Excellent customer service skills
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, mail merge required
- Superior communication and interpersonal abilities
- General database knowledge, CRM experience a plus
- Experience with financial systems a plus
- Ability to work a flexible schedule required, including early/late hours and weekends
- Experience in a not-for profit member services department, with event experience a plus
To Apply:
Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@cpbn.org. No phone calls, please.
Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.